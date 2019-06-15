Netflix is back with another anticipated original since dropping off the teaser trailer for its upcoming series The Naked Director. The show will follow the career of controversial filmmaker Tour Muranishi and his plan to revolutionize Japan's adult film industry in the 1980s.

As per Hypebeast, the show synopsis is as follows:

The 10 episode series will chronicle his rise to fame, filled with big ambitions as well as spectacular setbacks in his unflinching attempt to turn Japan’s porn industry on its head. It will also be a portrait of an ensemble of characters who experience success and failure in Japan’s “bubble” era of the 1980s, a time that gave rise to unprecedented splendor and excess.

The series is based off notes Nobuhiro Motohashi took while working with Tour surrounded on his life and career. “For years people have been asking me if I’d like to direct, but my reply was always ‘only if I find the right project,” Takayuki Yamada (who stars as Tour) previously stated of his career moves. “Now I’ve found a nicer answer: ‘Yamada will be a porn director’.”

Watch the official clip below and catch the show on Netflix as of August 8th.