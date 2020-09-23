It's certainly an accomplishment to be an artist whose only studio album is named the best rap record of all time. Rolling Stone sparked quite the discussion on Tuesday (September 22) after they dropped their list for the 500 greatest albums list. They first began the tradition way back in 2003 so the publication decided to give their massive undertaking an update, and the title they gave Lauryn Hill launched a coversation about rap albums throughout history.

“You should be able to play an album the 101st time and find something new,” said the outlet's reviews editor, Jon Dolan. “I was shocked listening to The Velvet Underground & Nico. I thought, ‘This really holds up.’ And that’s what’s incredible — to find the music that’s part of a conversation that goes on your whole life.”

Aside from the full list itself, Rolling Stone also named their top five rap albums of all time. In reverse order, the list includes Biggie's Ready to Die, Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly, Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Public Enemy's It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back, and in the top spot, Lauryn Hill's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

"Each song was driven by a clarity of vision and personal honesty that felt revelatory," RS wrote about Hill's debut project. "At a time when pop was becoming increasingly slick and digitized in the go-go Nineties, here was an album that showed the commercial appeal of a rawer sound." Hill's crowning was met with an onslaught of reactions, including those who said Miseducation was more R&B than rap, so check out a few below and let us know if Rolling Stone got it right with their top five.

[via][via]