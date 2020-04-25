Has there been a hip hop-R&B-neo soul battle yet? We've watched artists and producers go toe-to-toe, and fans are calling for Verzuz to give the ladies their time to shine. We've seen a number of musicians pair up on Instagram Live, including the most recent Verzuz match involving Babyface and Teddy Riley that pulled in over 4 million viewers in total. Instagram even reportedly malfunctioned for a bit because they weren't prepared for that sort of response.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer / Getty Images

Recently, a side-by-side photo of Erykah Badu and Lauryn Hill began to circulate asking who would win between the two. A Twitter user wrote, "I’m riding with my girl fat belly! ... What y’all think!?" The post caught the attention of Ms. Badu who humbly recognized that her sister-in-music would take the crown. "I’ll be pulverized...," she responded.

After weeding through the jokes about Lauryn Hill being late, there were fans of both women who debated who they believed would take the title. Erykah Badu obviously has a bigger catalog, considering that Lauryn just released one solo studio album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and had two records with The Fugees. However, both ladies are deeply respected as artists and have worked with various others in the industry over the years, creating hitmaking music. Would you tune into this one?