What do you think of when you ponder what a live birthday concert for Erykah Badu would be like? On Wednesday (February 26), Badu will turn 49-years-old, but she decided to head home to Dallas, Texas in order to celebrate with her famous friends and locals. The Dallas Observerwas in attendance and shared that Erykah promised to perform. According to the outlet, Erykah tore the house down—after 13 other acts took to the stage before her.

There was plenty of talent to go around as it was reported that the likes Thundercat, Tierra Whack, and Trapboy Freddy were just three acts that helped hype the crowd. Another was Badu's mini-me, her 15-year-old daughter Puma Curry whom she shares with rapper The D.O.C. The teen not only took to the stage for what was reported to be her first concert performance, but days prior, mother and daughter sang a duet on Good Morning Texas.

Puma and her famous mom shared the stage as the teenager belted out a jazzy tune while Erykah backed her up. The apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree and it's obvious by the way that Erykah looked at Puma that she's proud of her daughter. Check it out below.