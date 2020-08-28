The Lox Return With "Living Off Xperience" Ft. DMX, T-Pain, Westside Gunn

Over 25 years ago, The Lox was formed in New York City. The trio holds "legendary" and "iconic" titles as a group and as individual artists, and throughout the years, they've been able to maintain a level of respect that other emcees aspire to. On Friday (August 28), Sheek Louch, Jadakiss, and Styles P returned with another applause-worthy project, Living Off Xperience, and it's a breath of fresh hip hop air.

This is the fourth studio album that fans have received from the rap group since their debut Money, Power & Respect dropped back in 1998. Living Of Xperience arrives on the heels of Styles P's recent release Styles David: Ghost Your Enthusiasm and Jadakiss's Ignatius. Living Off Xperience hosts the familiar New York sound that The Lox is known for, along with their clever deliveries and witty rhymes that will keep listeners on their toes. Features include looks from DMX, T-Pain, Jeremih, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Oswin Benjamin, Clay Dub, and Dyce Pain. Stream Living Off Xperience and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Gave It To Em

2. Move

3. Bout Sh*t ft. DMX

4. Testify

5. Miss You Ft. T-Pain

6. Story

7. Do To Me ft. Jeremih

8. Come Back

9. Think Of The Lox ft. Westside Gunn & Benny The Butcher

10. My America ft. Oswin Benjamin

11. Net Worth

12. Dirty Dirty Ft. Clay Dub

13. Commitment Ft. Dyce Payne

14. Loyalty And Love