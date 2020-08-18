It's been four years since we got the last album from the LOX but rest assured, they've been working. The iconic trio hailing from Yonkers have been busy with their Juices 4 Life venture while also dropping off tons of solo music. Jadakiss dropped Ignatius in 2019 while Sheek Louch released Gorillaween Vol. 2 and Beast Mode Vol. 2.Styles P released his latest project, Styles David: Ghost Your Enthusiasm.

The pair have united for a brand new album titled, Living Off Xperience due out later this month. Kicking off the campaign with the singles, "Love & Loyalty" and "Gave It To 'Em," they unleashed the tracklist for the project. As they previously announced, DMX will reunite with them for the song, "Bout Shit." The project has fourteen songs in total with appearances from T-Pain, Jeremih, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Clat Dub, Dyce Payne, and Oswin Benjamin. Though the producers have yet to be revealed, Statik Selectah seemingly hinted that he produced track eight on the project.

What song are you most excited to hear off of The LOX's Living Off Experience? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts and check out the full tracklist below.