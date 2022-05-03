The next few months may have some new music to put into rotation. Early projections show that Kendrick Lamar and Harry Styles in particular will make huge debuts, while Jack Harlow's release will see lower projections.

Hits Daily Double reports that Harlow's Come Home the Kids Miss You is expected to bring in 160,000-180,000 in its first week. Kendrick's highly-anticipated follow-up to 2017's Damn, is projected to push 350,000-400,000 units in its first week. Harry Styles is expected to blow both projects out of the water with Harry's House moving around 400,000-450,000 units.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The latest numbers for Kendrick's upcoming Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers are updated from last week's figures which projected that the album would move 350,000 equivalent units. On the flipside, Damn took in 603,000 first-week equivalent album units, with 353,000 coming from traditional album sales. The album also earned a Pulitzer Prize for Music and won Best Rap Album at the 2018 Grammy Awards. As of now, it's expected for his numbers to dip because he has not announced physical copies of the album. The album is set to release on May 13.

Harlow's upcoming album will release on May 6 and is anticipated to debut on the Billboard 200. His debut studio album That's What They All Say was released back in December 2020. Featuring appearances from Lil Baby, Big Sean, Chris Brown, Adam Levine, DaBaby, and more, the album also boasted the remix of his single "What's Poppin". Harlow debuted at no.5 on the Billboard 200, moving 51,000 equivalent units.





