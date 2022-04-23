We're only one day into the second round of Coachella, but so far, the guest appearances have been astounding, following in the footsteps of last weekend's performances. In case you missed it, last weekend saw Justin Bieber join Daniel Caesar, as well as YG and Jhené Aiko take to the stage with Big Sean, and Doja Cat even tapped Rico Nasty and her "Freaky Deaky" collaborator, Tyga, to join her.

Last night, Grammy Award-winner Baby Keem took to the stage for his set, during which he surprised audiences with a guest spot specially reserved for Kendrick Lamar, who joined his pal to perform "Family Ties," and "Vent" – both of which appeared on Keem's The Melodic Blue debut album.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

As Uproxx points out, it's been a relatively quiet year on the Compton-born star's front, but that's all set to change next month with the arrival of his long-awaited Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers record, set to hit streamers on May 13th, as he recently announced.

Prior to that, we saw Lamar take to the stage alongside legends like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Eminem at the Super Bowl, and earlier this week cameras caught him at a Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves game, opting to sit right-field along with fans instead of in a press box.

Other major surprises that took place at Coachella yesterday included headliner Harry Styles bringing out Lizzo, and Daniel Caesar tapping another collaborator – Omar Apollo – to join him.

Check out the fan videos from Kendrick Lamar's surprise guest appearance at Coachella above, and let us know if you wish you were in the audience to see it live in the comments.

[Via]