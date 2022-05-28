The Kid Laroi's been seeing a lot of success recently. His "End Of The World" Tour sold out its North American leg in just minutes. He's been collaborating with rap superstar Post Malone, and is listed as a feature on Malone's upcoming twelve carat toothache album. He's been stacking money so high that it even got the attention of Elon Musk, who gave the rapper financial advice.

Laroi's has taken the "End Of The World" Tour to his homeland of Australia, and his first date in the country has already made waves. At his performance in Sydney, Laroi reportedly shocked the audience by bringing out the Australian drill group OneFour. It was the group's first live performance since the New South Wales Police Force banned their performances in 2019.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Apparently, Laroi doesn't agree with the ban. Laroi is said to have told the crowd, "These guys have been banned from performing in Australia, and guess what? I don't f**k with that." He continued: "So tonight, I'm gonna f**king give them what they deserve, and they're gonna come out here and do a few songs for us tonight. Let's f**king go Sydney."

Laroi is no stranger to controversy. He recently called out one of the biggest managers in the music industry, Scooter Braun. The diss was enough to get Braun's attention, and he responded publicly. It's yet to be seen what the fallout will be for Laroi's decision to disregard Australian authorities and bring out OneFour on stage. Some hope that it may work to end the ban of the underground group.

