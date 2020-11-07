The Kid LAROI & Machine Gun Kelly Lament About Heartbreak On "F*CK YOU, GOODBYE"

The Kid LAROI has been making waves over the last few years and in 2020, he has been trying to cement himself as an artist to continue watching. On Friday, the artist dropped a 7-track EP which is meant to be an add-on to his recent F*CK LOVE project. With these songs, LAROI wants to take a more "Savage" approach which is something we see on the Machine Gun Kelly-assisted "F*CK LOVE, GOODBYE."

In this track, the artist laments about the heartbreak he's faced at the hands of a recent significant other and how he is now done with them. At this point, the trust can't be won back and LAROI is ready to move on. These sentiments are also echoed by Machine Gun Kelly who gets in his pop-punk bag with this verse.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's the last time I let you hurt me

Fuck you, goodbye, I did not deserve it

None of this bullshit was ever really worth it

You blame me like I know I ain't perfect