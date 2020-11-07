mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Kid LAROI & Machine Gun Kelly Lament About Heartbreak On "F*CK YOU, GOODBYE"

Alexander Cole
November 07, 2020 09:14
191 Views
00
0
Image via The Kid LAROIImage via The Kid LAROI
Image via The Kid LAROI

F*CK YOU, GOODBYE
The Kid LAROI Feat. Machine Gun Kelly

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Kid LAROI offers up an emotional track with the Machine Gun Kelly-assisted "F*CK LOVE, GOODBYE."


The Kid LAROI has been making waves over the last few years and in 2020, he has been trying to cement himself as an artist to continue watching. On Friday, the artist dropped a 7-track EP which is meant to be an add-on to his recent F*CK LOVE project. With these songs, LAROI wants to take a more "Savage" approach which is something we see on the Machine Gun Kelly-assisted "F*CK LOVE, GOODBYE."

In this track, the artist laments about the heartbreak he's faced at the hands of a recent significant other and how he is now done with them. At this point, the trust can't be won back and LAROI is ready to move on. These sentiments are also echoed by Machine Gun Kelly who gets in his pop-punk bag with this verse.

Let us know what you think of this song, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's the last time I let you hurt me
Fuck you, goodbye, I did not deserve it
None of this bullshit was ever really worth it
You blame me like I know I ain't perfect

The Kid LAROI
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  191
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
The Kid LAROI Machine Gun Kelly new song new music F*CK LOVE fuck love (savage)
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS The Kid LAROI & Machine Gun Kelly Lament About Heartbreak On "F*CK YOU, GOODBYE"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject