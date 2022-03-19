The Internet’s Syd Taps Lucky Daye For A Feature On New Single, “CYBAH”

29-year-old Syd is best known for her work in Odd Future and for founding The Internet, but this New Music Friday, the R&B star has linked up with Lucky Daye to make some magic in the form of a new single called “CYBAH.”

“Promise me you'll always keep my heart in a safe, please / Promise me your everything, no matter what they say / Shining when you with me like a diamond, wanna set it in stone / And lil' bae, let me play, let me plant your garden (Yeah),” Daye sings on his verse.

“Lucky Daye is carrying the male R&B genre on his back,” one YouTube user wrote in the music video’s comments. “She just doesn’t f*cking miss,” another added, praising Syd’s magical vocal abilities. “Damn! Our R&B siren is back!”

Stream Syd’s “CYBAH” on Apple Music and Spotify below, and if you haven’t already, be sure to check out Lucky Daye’s Candydrip album here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Promise, it's real, baby

Promise me you'll always keep my heart in a safe, please

Promise me your everything, no matter what they say

Shining when you with me like a diamond, wanna set it in stone

And lil' bae, let me play, let me plant your garden (Yeah)

If I gave in today