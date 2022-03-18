Another week is officially in the books and, much like any other week, we've got plenty of new music to take us into the weekend. Whether you plan to party with friends, get some work done at home, head to the gym for a workout, or dance around the kitchen while preparing meals for the week ahead, the latest hip-hop and R&B releases will not leave you disappointed.

With an abundance of new music releasing this week, including New Jersey-based artist Coi Leray's biggest collaboration to date with Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign's "Magic City" single with Quavo, or the new songs on Juice WRLD's deluxe album, there is something for everybody to check out this weekend. From established superstars to up-and-coming rising artists, we've included a curated list of the hottest music to release this week.

Below, you'll find representation from Lil Durk, NBA YoungBoy, ROSALÍA, Normani, Key Glock, Doechii, and many others who released new songs or albums this week.

This is one of the biggest days of New Jersey-based artist Coi Leray's life. Scoring a new collaboration with the one-and-only Queen of hip-hop, Nicki Minaj, Coi returns with her latest single, "Blick Blick."

After previewing the record for a few weeks on TikTok, Coi announced that the song features Nicki Minaj, creating a viral moment before the record was even released. It's out now and it lives up to the hype. This is Coi's biggest collaboration to date, marking yet another hot single from her upcoming debut studio album. "Blick Blick" has already reached the #1 ranking on iTunes -- could it end up going #1 on Billboard?

Fivio Foreign and Quavo are turning Brooklyn into Magic City this week with the release of their new single, which is named after the famous strip club in Quavo's native Atlanta. The Brooklyn native released "Magic City" on Friday following a few weeks of teasing the record on social media. It follows the release of "City of Gods," which featured Ye and Alicia Keys. "Magic City" arrives just weeks before Fivio is set to release his new studio album, The B.I.B.L.E., which is executive produced by Ye.

The digital deluxe edition of late Chicago-based artist Juice WRLD's posthumous album, Fighting Demons, was officially released with five new songs, including "Sometimes" and the recently released "Cigarettes." The deep-thinking, troubled young artist spilled his soul on many of the songs attached to this album, offering his critique of the world as we know it and speaking of his own issues with substance abuse, mental health, and more.

As the world awaits the next posthumous project from Juice WRLD, titled The Party Never Ends, the extended edition of Fighting Demons will hold us over for the next little while.

Just one week after the release of his #1-charting album 7220, Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk is back with his new single, "Computer Murderers." Announcing the song's release this week, Durk seemingly takes aim at his rival, FBG Wooski, mentioning the rapper who was shot and killed while attending a funeral in 2018.

The hard-hitting new song is the first offering from the forthcoming 7220 deluxe version.

Releasing two new songs this week, YoungBoy Never Broke Again returned with "I Got The Bag" and "Holy." The latter of which was accompanied by a new music video, which features YB's girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle. This continues the 22-year-old rapper's strong output this year, consistently dropping new music every single week as he teases a new full-length project, called The Last Slimeto, coming this month.

Japanese style icon Nigo is getting closer to the release of his upcoming new studio album, I Know Nigo, dropping next week. Previously releasing singles with Pusha-T, A$AP Rocky, and Kid Cudi, the cultural phenom dropped his latest new single on Friday, "Heavy" with Lil Uzi Vert.

The track was premiered during Nigo's Kenzo fashion show a few months ago, marking one of the first times we've heard Uzi on a drill beat. The flex-heavy new song is officially out now as one of the last singles from I Know Nigo before next week's full-length release.

Pop music has come a very long way in recent years. This week, Spanish-born singer ROSALÍA returns with her new studio album, MOTOMAMI. The edgy new project shows how far the 29-year-old artist has come in the last few years, with production blending elements of hip-hop, jazz, pop, Latin, and other genres. Including the previously released singles "LA FAMA" with The Weeknd, "HENTAI," and "CHICKEN TERIYAKI," MOTOMAMI also marks the arrival of the new single "CANDY," which already has a stunning video to go along with it.

Normani is back with her highly-anticipated new single, "Fair." Following her performance of the new record on The Tonight Show, Normani released the vulnerable track on all streaming services, marking one of the biggest releases of the week. This serves as the follow-up to "Wild Side" with Cardi B.

With over three decades of experience in the music business, Cypress Hill has returned this week with the group's tenth studio album, Back In Black. Produced entirely by Black Milk, the new release comes alongside a new video for "Certified." The band will soon be joining Slipknot on tour across the country. They are also releasing a new documentary, Insane In The Brain, on 4/20. Features on the new album include Dizzy Wright and Demrick.

Following the success of his New York-celebrating single "Bing Bong," Nems has returned with the remix featuring some kings from the city: Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, and Styles P. The new remix comes on the heels of the release of Bing Kong, Nems' new remix tape, which includes ten different versions of the song with features from Vado, Trae Tha Truth, Paul Wall, and others.

Memphis-based rapper Key Glock has returned with another new single this week, titled "Play For Keeps." The track arrives alongside a new music video, which continues the rollout for the 24-year-old rapper's upcoming deluxe edition of Yellow Tape 2. This follows the release of last week's "Pain Killers."

The latest signing to Top Dawg Entertainment, Florida-based rapper Doechii marks her arrival at the label with her new single, "Persuasive." The versatile young rising star has quietly been making a name for herself since "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake" went viral on TikTok, making an appearance on Isaiah Rashad's album before officially announcing that she was the newest member of TDE.

With so much new music on the way, Doechii looks poised to become the next star to pop out of the historic label.

Capella Grey - "Confujawn" (feat. Nija)

Following the tremendous success of his breakout single "Gyalis," Capella Grey is back with his latest release, "Confujawn" featuring Nija. The chart-topping Bronx-based artist previously told HNHH that he plans to become the sound of the next decade, and he continues to rise with this new display.

Syd - "CYBAH" (feat. Lucky Daye)

Announcing her upcoming sophomore studio album on Friday, Syd is back with her new single, "CYBAH" featuring Lucky Daye. The new record, which stands for "Could You Break A Heart," is one of the first offerings from Broken Hearts Club, which will be released on April 8. The album is influenced by Syd's first experience with a broken heart, detailing the end of a relationship as she continues her solo work outside of The Internet.

On pace to become one of this year's breakout stars, Louisiana-based artist SSGKobe returns on Friday with his new single, "Escape Your Heart" featuring Trippie Redd. The melodic new record was previously released as a solo track a few months ago but after it received over two-million plays, Trippie Redd's verse was added onto the re-release.

The single arrives ahead of Kobe's upcoming new project, U4EYA.

Smiley - "Bill"

Smiley is well-known across his native Toronto, and he started making a name for himself stateside with the release of his recent single, "Over The Top" with Drake. Signed to OVO Sound, Smiley is one of Drake's close friends, coming through with one of the most authentic Toronto sounds from a rapper in the last few years. From his voice to his slang to his style, everything about Smiley screams Toronto.

On Friday, the rapper returns with his new single "Bill," which is the first offering from the upcoming deluxe edition of his latest project, Buy Or Bye 2. The deluxe comes out next week.

T-Shyne - "Top 5"

Coming off the back of his standout verses on songs with J. Cole, Young Thug, Big Sean, and more, T-Shyne returns with his new single, "Top 5." Arriving ahead of his upcoming new studio album, Confetti Nights, which is executive produced by Kevin Durant and Young Thug, "Top 5" shows off T-Shyne's expanding star quality, complete with an infectious hook and a stunning video. The new album arrives on April 1.

Brighton-born rapper ArrDee has officially released his new studio album, Pier Pressure. With features from Aitch, Tion Wayne, and many more, the new album includes all of ArrDee's recent hits, including "Body," "Flowers (Say My Name)," "Oliver Twist," and "War."

NoonieVsEverybody - "Proud Of You"

LVRN-aligned, Cleveland-based rapper NoonieVsEverybody has a chance at becoming one of the hottest hip-hop storytellers in the country over the next few years. As he continues to develop his craft, the rising star has released his latest single, "Proud Of You," which showcases Noonie's quickly-improving pen game, as well as his ability to tap deeply into his soul to deliver vulnerable tales from his neighborhood.

