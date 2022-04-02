The U.S House of Representatives passed the MORE Act, a bill that would end federal prosecution on marijuana by removing it from the banned controlled substances list. This is the second time the bill has been passed by the House, but not will have to face the Senate.

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungment (MORE) Act was introduced by House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, a Democroat from New York per Forbes. The House passed the bill with 220 "yea" votes to 204 "nay" votes. As of now, marijuana is only legal for adult use in 19 states and medical use in 36 states. While the bill would end the federal ban, states would have their own say in legalization. The marijuana industry garnered almost $30B in revenue last year in 2021.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

During his opening statemnt, Nadler said, "Whatever one's views are on the use of marijuan for recreational or medicinal use, the policy of arrest, prosecution, and incarceration at the federal level has proven both unwise and unjust." He added, "For far too long, we have treated marijuana as a criminal justice problem, instead of as a matter of personal choice and public health." African Americans have been disproportionately criminilzed over possession of marijuna in the U.S, despite the success of the industry.

The MORE Act will have to go up against a handful of other bills that are headed to the Senate. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senators Cory Booker and Ron Wyden, are set to formally introduced the federal decriminlization bill, the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act sometime in April. The MORE Act will need 60 votes to pass the senate.

