Styles P discussed the discrepancy between white consumers of marijuana versus Black consumers of marijuana, and how the two communities are policed differently during a recent interview with Jacobi Holland for On The Revel.

“I’m just going to be honest: [White] guys grow the pot, you never go to jail for it, make tons of fucking money for it,” he began. “We buy the pot that you grow, it fucks up our future, we get arrested for it, now you got a felony and a bunch of misdemeanors, now you can’t get a job. How the fuck do we fix the problem? By addressing the problem. Let’s figure out how to get some of these black kids some money over this fucking pot.”



Styles P continued: “Let’s give the opportunity to everybody. We fucking arrested them for years, fucked up for years over this shit. Let’s make a change and make something different. The real shit is kids are going to do it anyway. So, do you want to make the change or do you not want to make the change?”

On The Revel works to "curate educational experiences" for those interested in legal business opportunities within the cannabis industry, according to their Twitter page.

Check out Styles P and Jacobi Holland's conversation below.





