Over the weekend, Nascar became the center of controversy after two drivers got into a physical altercation post-race. It was a packed house at the Martinsville Speedway on Friday for the Xfinity Series race as the competition heated up for not only the win but a bonus $100K. We often hear about crashes and the like from Nascar circles, and while fights have occurred in the past, a moment such as this is rare.

However, after the race concluded, Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer got into a bit of a scuffle. Video of the altercation bounced around online and it caused many to ask why they wasn't outrage about these sports stars pummeling one another. It once again brought up the Oscars moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock.



Meg Oliphant / Stringer / Getty Images

Several stars have condemned Smith's behavior and publicly stated they were "traumatized" after seeing the violent exchange, however, The Game questioned why those takes weren't reserved for Nascar—especially because it has been rated the second-most-watched sport in America behind the NFL.

"Oscar, Nascar ... . All the same to me," The Game tweeted. "Where y'all we don't condone violence of any kind head assssss now that the white guys boxing on the track ?? 10 year ban or ... ... [thinking emoji]." Of course, Game was referencing Smith receiving a 10-year ban from the Academy Awards and any of their related events.

The Game wasn't the only person to question why there wasn't the same response to the fight in the Nascar pit, but it didn't gain many responses satisfactory to those who agreed with the rapper. Check it out below.