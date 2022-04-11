Colin Jost joked about Will Smith's ban from the Academy Awards ceremony during Saturday Night Live, over the weekend, explaining that the "real punishment" would be having Smith be required to host the Oscars. Smith will not be allowed to attend the event for the next 10 years.

“Is that a punishment?” Colin Jost asked during the Weekend Update. “He can still be nominated and even win an award. He can even go to the after party. He just doesn’t have to attend the four-hour ceremony where someone is definitely going to make fun of his wife again.”



Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

“Honestly, I think a real punishment would be to make Will Smith host next year’s Oscars. Because, trust me, nothing will make you question your choices in life more than hosting an awards show,” he continued.

Jost and his Weekend Update costar, Michael Che, hosted the Emmy Awards back in 2018 to mostly negative reviews.

Smith had been banned from the Oscars for slapping Chris Rock during the ceremony after the comedian made a joke comparing Jada Pinkett Smith to Demi Moore's character in G.I. Jane. Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, resulting in hair loss.

Check out Jost's segment from the Weekend Update below.

[Via]