As is tradition when something historic happens in the celebrity world, last night saw Saturday Night Live re-enact "The Slap," which has been practically all the internet could talk about for the last week.

In case you missed it, during the 94th Academy Awards, Chris Rock made a comment about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head while presenting an award on stage, which prompted an annoyed reaction, and seemingly triggered the actresses' husband to the point where he felt obligated to walk up to the comedian and slap him across the face in front of millions.

In the week since, nearly every famous face in Hollywood has been asked about their opinion on the altercation, from Ja Rule to Denzel Washington – who helped calm in down in the moments after he acted out of anger – and now, we get to see SNL's take on things.

As noted by TMZ, Chris Redd took on the role of The Pursuit of Happyness star. "It's manic, even somewhat believable, but undeniably funny," the outlet said of the actor's performance.

That wasn't the only time Rock and Smith's blowout was covered by the show's cast – during "Weekend Update," Michael Che and Colin Jost tossed around some jokes that got the audience laughing.

"Intelligence officials are saying that Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisors about how badly the Russian military is performing in Ukraine, which is kind of like Will Smith's agent telling him, 'You crushed it at the Oscars!'"

Jost added that the father of three's actions were "disgraceful" as it sets "a terrible precedent for having to defend your wife at award shows. He went on to point out that the 53-year-old has joined the "Bad Boys For Life" club, along with the likes of Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski, and Harvey Weinstein, who have also received the boot from the Academy.

"Can we stop pretending everybody knew Jada had alopecia? I mean, as much as we've heard about Jada and Will's personal lives, you can't expect us to retain everything. It's like Kanye saying, 'Don't act like y'all don't know I had psoriasis!'" Che added, speculating that Rock wasn't even aware of his former co-star's illness – check it out in the video above.

[Via]