colin jost
- TVColin Jost Reveals What A "Real Punishment" Would Be For Will Smith After Oscars SlapColin Jost jokes that the real punishment for Will Smith would be having to host the Oscars.By Cole Blake
- MoviesColin Jost Slimes Scarlett Johansson After MTV Movies & TV Awards WinColin Jost slimed Scarlett Johansson after her win at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsPete Davidson Cracks Kaia Gerber Jokes On "SNL," Hints At Going To RehabPete addressed his relationship with his model girlfriend on "Weekend Update."By Lynn S.
- TVScarlett Johansson Hosts An Avengers-Themed "SNL" Opening MonologueThanos is back.By Cole Blake
- TVPete Davidson Returns To "SNL" To Discuss STDsPete Davidson made a brief appearance.By Cole Blake
- TV"Weekend Update" Teases Pete Davidson During SNL AbsencePete Davidson still has not returned to SNL.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentScarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Get EngagedThe couple has been dating for two years.By Alex Zidel
- WrestlingWWE Wrestlemania 35: "SNL" Hosts Colin Jost & Michael Che To CompeteBraun Strowman wants the two comedians in a Battle Royale.By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment"SNL" Spoofs R. Kelly Interview & Pete Davidson Compares Him To Catholic ChurchDavidson has a point. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Jokes About His Suicidal Low Point In SNL ReturnPete Davidson uses laughter as a coping mechanism when he needs it most.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"SNL's" Michael Che & Colin Jost Tapped To Co-Host 2018 Emmy AwardsThe funnymen will be commanding a much bigger stage. By David Saric
- Entertainment"Saturday Night Live" Names Michael Che First-Ever Black Head WriterMichael Che joins Colin Jost, Kent Sublette and Bryan Tucker at the top of SNL's writer hierarchy. By Matt F