The Will Smith and Chris Rock incident has been one of the most talked about topics since it took place two weeks ago. After assaulting Rock in front of the entire world, the Fresh Prince actor braced himself for what was to come next. Today, he found out his fate.

The board of members at the Academy met virtually to discuss the matter, according to People Magazine. As a result of his actions, the committee decided that "for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

After news broke of the 57-year-old's punishment, social media instantly began to react-- and it didn't take long for celebs to chime in either.

One entertainer in particular, 50 Cent, wasted no time expressing his feelings on the matter. Posting a screenshot of the article from Apple News which detailed the subject, 50 wrote, "Got Damn they doing Will dirty, This is too harsh so he cant come back till he 63 years old. and the law suit ain’t even hit yet. SMH."

The lawsuit that the rapper referenced in his tweet is currently nonexistent. Back when the slap originally took place, the Power actor insinuated that Rock would be pressing charges over the incident. As of now, that has yet to happen.

Read 50's tweet down below.