Rick Ross has been having an incredible run in terms of social media content. He has been building up his new property called The Promise Land, and there are a ton of new attractions that have fans at a loss for words. For instance, Ross has acquired various unique animals, and he is also looking to expand his incredible fleet of motor vehicles.

For instance, Ross is about to host his very first car show soon, and to help promote it, he decided to show off his brand new NASCAR car from the late 2000s. If you are a NASCAR fan, you will recognize this as Jimmie Johnson's #48 Lowe's car from the Car Of Tomorrow era. As Ross explained, he also has a second stock car, which has yet to be shown off yet.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“MY CAR SHOW WILL BE LIKE NO OTHER GET TICKETS NOW @rickrosscarshow www.RICKROSSCARSHOW.com MAY 21ST I’M UNVEILING MY (2) NEW NASCARS ALONG WITH A FLEET OF OTHERS,” Ross wrote. “IM INVITING YOU NOW. LET’S NETWORK..WEALTH WILL BE THE TOPIC IN A FIELD OF CLASSIC CARS. WHO DOES BEST INTERIOR WORK? MOTOR WORK? PAINT JOBS?…..WE WILL SEE!”





Those NASCAR cup series cars are incredibly difficult to drive and control, so it's cool to see Ross giving it a shot. While he won't be in the Dayton 500 anytime soon, he clearly has a nice collection that will only get better. Perhaps a classic Richard Petty Superbird will be next up on his wishlist.