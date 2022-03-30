Amy Schumer held down co-hosting duties at the Oscars this year alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. The evening was rather tame until Chris Rock went on stage to present the Oscar for Best Documentary. Things took a turn once he cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to storm the stage and slap Rock across the face.



Some have found it to be one of the greatest award show moments since Kanye stormed the stage during Taylor Swift's acceptance speech at the VMAs but others have been disappointed, shocked, and repulsed by Smith's actions.

Schumer has now chimed in on the matter with an Instagram Post plugging her new series on Hulu, Life And Beth. "I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall. But for real. Still triggered and traumatized," she wrote along with a photo of herself. "I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing."

She added, "So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."

