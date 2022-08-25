The Game has taken his "do or die" attitude to another level. Weeks after releasing his highly anticipated, tenth studio album Drillmatic: Heart vs Mind, the West Coast rapper is sharing a different kind of content via social media with a new video series he calls "ANYTHING??" In the first installment of the Internet series, Game takes a stroll through the mall when a fan notices him and approached. The "Eazy" rapper proceeded to ask the fan if she liked Balenciaga, saying, "If I offered to buy you some heels what would you do?"

After she responded, letting him know that she'd do "anything" for Balenciaga shoes, Game gave the fan her challenge, saying, "You gotta dig in the trash can, the first thing you find food-wise, you gotta eat it." Surprisingly, the fan didn't back down. She dug in the public trash bin and found a nearly empty Starbucks cup, then went on the drink the remaining liquid. Despite her apparent queasiness, the fan made it through the challenge and scored a free pair of Balenciaga sneakers, courtesy of The Game.

The Compton rapper shared the playful moment to his Instagram and TikTok pages, writing "ANYTHING ?!?!?!? Episode 1, stay tuned for Ep. 2… this is going to get good #AnythingForTheGame." Game's new social media series comes on the heels of the Drillmatic star responding to reports about NBA YoungBoy being taken off the album because of his costly feature fee. Game commented on XXL post, “I ain’t never paid for a verse in my life n***a. 200k for a 16 never & a day blood!!!”

