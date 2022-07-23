No one loves Balenciaga like 45-year-old Kanye West.

Well, to be fair, his ex, Kim Kardashian may be neck-in-neck with the "Good Morning" rapper, though it remains unseen exactly how much of her hard-earned cash she spent at the luxury brand this year.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week runway in 2015 -- Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

For Ye's part, he revealed via his Instagram Story earlier this week that he's seemingly spent upwards of $4.1M at the Balenciaga store this year alone.

The father of four shared a photo of his customer profile on his story, revealing that in his lifetime as a customer of the company, he's spent $4,113,034 there. In the last 12 months alone was when much of that money was dropped, reaching a total of $4,032,260 in 2022 so far.

Interestingly enough, the app's data also shows a breakdown of what shoppers are spending the most of their money on, and it appears that Yeezy dropped $1,120,166 on women's RTW woven pieces alone.

It's no surprise to see The Life of Pablo artist promoting Balenciaga, as he's eagerly preparing for the arrival of his Yeezy Gap collaboration with the fashion house to appear on store shelves for the first time since its inception.

Earlier this week, fans in New York had the chance to shop pieces at the flagship Times Square location, and since then, shopping options have been showing up more frequently around the country.

In NYC, patrons would have found that the location was "reengineered and distilled to its most essential form in Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga’s vision of utilitarian design."

"The entry into Gap stores fulfills the vision to deliver Yeezy Gap design on a larger scale," a press release explains.

Check out Kanye West's Yeezy Gap Perfect Hoodie in the "Heaven and Hell" music video above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more streetwear news updates.

[Via]