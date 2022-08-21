The Game reacted to reports of NBA Youngboy's fee for a featured verse on Instagram, Friday, saying that he's never paid for a verse in his life. Wack 100 had claimed that the Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind track, “O.P.P.," which featured Youngboy was removed from the album due to the rapper's fee being too high.

“I ain’t never paid for a verse in my life n***a,” he commented on an XXL post. “200k for a 16 never & a day blood!!!”



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Wack's original comments were made during a conversation on Clubhouse, where he explained that Youngboy typically charges $300,000 for a verse, but offered to assist Game for $150,000. Regardless, Wack, who serves as The Game’s manager, stated that it didn't fit into the budget.

“The Game does all the rapping, I do all the business. … In YoungBoy’s defense, YoungBoy charge n***as $300,000 a verse,” Wack said. “It’s what he charge. It’s what it is. I can’t front, he gave us a hell of a deal, but that situation would have cut into marketing overall. So, I had to make an executive decision whether I wanted to pay the tab he sent me, which was a respectable, great tab. It was love, I can’t front. But that tab would have cut into that, that, and that.”

Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind dropped back on August 12 after several delays. Shortly following its release, The Game pulled "O.P.P." without warning sparking confusion from his fans. He also removed “World Tours,” featuring Nipsey Hussle, at the request of the late rapper's brother, Blacc Sam.

