50 Cent and The Game might be on good terms now but back in the day, things weren't riding smoothly. However, they have since made peace with each other and moved on with their respective lives. Real grown man shit. But back in the day, when things were heated, The Game believed that their feud would've resulted in death similar to Biggie and 'Pac.

“I wanted it to end like that,” he told HipHopDX. “‘Cause when you’re young, you’re stupid as fuck. I just felt like in a weird way, this was hip hop. We were supposed to die in this shit. My mindset was like, ‘If he get killed out here in New York,’ cause I recorded the whole The Doctor’s Advocate in New York. I stayed in New York for 60 days and completed that album, which is why it had like Busta [Rhymes] and Nas, it was more East Coast."

The rapper explained that if he were to die in the East, then 50 Cent would've ended up dying in the West but at the time, The Game was strapped at all times.

The Game previously explained to HipHopDX that in the midst of his feud with 50 Cent, he received a call from Michael Jackson who allegedly suggested the two reconcile and then hop on his album for a collaboration.