There was a time in hip hop history when tensions between The Game and 50 Cent was so thick that people believed someone was in danger of being hurt. Diss tracks were exchanged, Game was booted from G-Unit, accusations were made, and scathing words were shared, but in recent years, things have dissipated. At its height, there were a few people who attempted to get Game and Fif to wave their white flags, including Michael Jackson who wanted the pair to link up on a record.



Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff / Getty Images

"That was weird as f*ck," Game told HipHopDX. "It's like, this ain't how I wanna meet Michael Jackson or talk to Michael Jackson. I kinda felt like Mike was on some lame sh*t. Like, who sent you type sh*t, but at the same time it was like, you know that voice Michael Jackson's voice that you hear. Like, that n*gga wasn't talking like that. It was like, lowkey deep. You could still tell it was Michael Jackson but it was more like...it was like regular."

Game explained that one of Michael's people called Game to let him know that Michael wanted to have a conversation. According to the rapper, Michael's crew made it appear as if Game reached out to the pop star instead of the other way around. "I'm in Canada on tour," he said. "I'm like, 'Michael Jackson wants to talk about what?'"

After holding for a few minutes, Michael apparently gets on the phone—with a normal non-high-pitched voice—and tells The Game that he's a fan of his song "How We Do" and Game's debut album The Documentary. The rapper even said Michael quoted some of his lyrics as proof that he was a fan. Then, Michael got to his point. "I think that you and Fifty did great work," Michael reportedly said. "It would be a travesty if the world never got to hear you guys again. Would you be open to having a conversation and squashing that beef and doing something for my album?"

Game was shocked by the offer and said he and Michael discussed the possibility of having both Game and Fif on his record. "At that time I was so in it with Fifty I actually hated Fifty," Game recalled. "I wanted to kill him at that time. He probably had the same mutual feelings for me. That's where Mike lost me. In my head, I was just not open to doing that. I can't remember how we ended the conversation or whatnot. I didn't tell Mike 'No,' but it never came to fruition." We'll all just have to wonder what an MJ, Game, and 50 Cent record would have sounded like. Watch The Game share his story in full below.