The Game & Dom Kennedy Star In "OPM Presents: Young Nation, Vol. 2"

Dom Kennedy's OPM crew is often cast under a long drawn shadow, despite their neverending presence on all his records. On OPM Presents: Young Nation, Vol. 2, Niko G4 and Zeke retake their pivot positions next to Dom, as does Jay 305, better known as a constituent of YG over at Pushaz Ink: The Label. Besides his usual suspects, Dom scrounged up the following personnel: The Game lends his talents to "Pharaohs." Warm Brew was also inclined to join in on the fun, with their rendition of "F**k You Mean" - as do Quentin Miller and Bryan Roberts, the latter bidding us adieu with the 18th and final number.

OPM Presents: Young Nation, Vol. 2

1. Intro in Color - DOM KENNEDY

2. Swervin (feat. DOM KENNEDY) - Niko G4

3. Real Time - Jay 305

4. Confidence - DOM KENNEDY

5. Boss Moves - Aysha Monet & DOM KENNEDY

6. Do It Big (feat. DOM KENNEDY) - Jay 305

7. Plottin Up (feat. DOM KENNEDY) - Niko G4

8 . F**k U Mean - Warm Brew

9. No Cut (feat. DOM KENNEDY) - Jay 305

10. Fast - Niko G4

11. Somewhere in the South - DOM KENNEDY

12. Sweat It Out - Jay 305

13. Pharaohs (feat. Jay 305 & The Game) - DOM KENNEDY

14. Show It - DOM KENNEDY

15. Our Sins - DOM KENNEDY

16. Patient (feat. DOM KENNEDY) - Niko G4

17. S**t I'm On (feat. Quentin Miller) - DOM KENNEDY

18. You're Not Alone - Bryan Roberts