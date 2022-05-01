The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, has no problem voicing his opinion on any topic. Whether he's comparing himself to other rappers in the game or standing up for people's antics, the 42-year-old doesn't care how people perceive what he has to say.

Yesterday (April 30), the Waist Deep actor shared a tweet with his one million followers that created a debate. He wrote, "Not knockin any woman doing what she wants to her body but…. To all the women with natural bodies contemplating surgery… waiting til that “GROWN WOMAN WEIGHT” hit might be exactly what you prayed for. It hit different !!!" The post was accompanied by a GIF of a man grinning and tapping his temple.

Twitter users began firing away at his post. Some agreed with him, claiming that getting surgery before you're fully developed is unnecessary. Others felt that the artist was trying to dictate what women should and should not do with their bodies.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

One supporter wrote, "Tell them again the girls in the Doctors office can't hear u." Another user gave her own testimony saying, "No lie told!!!! I was always super skinnyyyyyyyy. Now, that body looking right."

A woman on the other side of the fence tweeted, "i know some mean well but y'all have to just stop policing womens bodies. Period." Another one followed saying, "stay out of women’s business."

The "Hate It or Love It" rapper isn't the only male celebrity who is thinks women should take the natural approach. This year, Memphis native, NLE Choppa, released a herb that he claims increases breast and butt size in women.

How do you feel about The Game's opinion? Sound off in the comments.