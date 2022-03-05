He got quite a bit off of his chest during his recent interview with Drink Champs. Aside from going back and forth with 50 Cent online regarding his remarks about Dr. Dre, The Game has been clearing the air as his name has been linked to internet gossip after Wack 100 made statements about Game and 50 Cent.

On Drink Champs, another Rap great's name arose during the conversation: Eminem. The Detroit emcee has been a fan favorite in Hip Hop since he stepped into the scene decades ago, and while Game is a fan, he no longer believes that Em's star outshines his own.

"Eminem, Eminem is Eminem. I like Eminem, he’s one of the f*cking good emcees, great emcees," said Game. "I used to think Eminem was better than me. He not. He not. He’s not. Ay, challenge it.” Noreaga chimed in to say that Game wouldn't want to do a Verzuz against Em. Game answered, "Yes, I do! What do you mean? The f*ck you mean?"

Noreaga played it off and laughed, saying he just wanted to stir up drama.

"It's not drama!... Swizz [Beatz] and Timbaland know that it’s bigger than Verzuz,” Game added. “I’m not saying I want smoke with Eminem, I’m saying I want smoke with Eminem, him, and him, whoever." Game also stated that he wasn't invited to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show with Dre, Em, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige because he's "not the safe choice."

Check out The Game's Drink Champs episode below.