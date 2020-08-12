What began as a way to pass time under quarantine has turned into a lucrative deal for Fat Joe. The accomplished rapper has used his lockdown time wisely and has interviewed sports and music stars on Instagram Live. He's caught up with friends like Ashanti, Tyrese, Rick Ross, Jeezy, and Diddy, and now the latter has made the New York emcee an official member of the REVOLT TV family.



Eugene Gologursky / Stringer / Getty Images

The Fat Joe Show officially made its debut last night and will continue every Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. EST. "REVOLT is a place for us to see ourselves, as well as, a home for artists, creators and influencers to have a platform for their content to live unfiltered,” said Detavio Samuels, COO and co-head of REVOLT. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Fat Joe, and the big cultural moments his interviews are known for creating, to the network.”

Fat Joe added, "It’s exciting what Puff is doing with REVOLT and giving a platform to creators and artists. It’s time for the biggest show to be on the biggest network. And I’m proud to partner with Puff and REVOLT.” The rapper is slated to interview artists, social media stars, athletes, and political figures. Have you been tuning in to watch Fat Joe and his guests?

