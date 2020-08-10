R. Kelly is under trial for multiple sex crimes against underage girls. He has not been sentenced yet as the coronavirus pandemic appears to have delayed some of his appearances in court but, after a certain number of accusations and documentaries about his alleged sexual abuse of minors, you've just got to start believing what people are saying about the disgraced singer.

Whenever anybody defends R. Kelly in 2020, you can guarantee the response will not be muted on social media. Such was evidenced after Tyrese came through with some choice comments about the legendary recording artist during a conversation with Fat Joe.

Speaking about the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer, Tyrese suggested that everybody has some dirt, implying that there are people with similar "secrets" as R. Kelly, downplaying the seriousness of his crimes.



"R. Kelly, with all of his videos, what he was doing musically and sonically, and how he figured out a way to change and evolve and stay relevant over all of those years," he said, praising his role in music. Those weren't the problematic comments though.

He went on to add: "I know he has a lot of controversy and heat on him. I get it. Ain’t no need to get in my comments and if you write some goofy shit I’m going to say 'it’s okay.' I’m too real to fake it. I just have to say it. What I’ve learned over the years, there is a lot of people in our industry... Everybody is involved in something that they don’t ever want people to know about publicly. I would say, you know what, let god do his job. If I were to find out what everyone is into, we probably wouldn’t be a fan of anybody. There is some people who do what they do, they know how to keep their shit completely in the closet."

Tyrese closed out by bringing up his religious beliefs, quoting the bible and saying, "Thou shalt not judge." When child pornography and pedophilia are involved, I think it might be okay to judge a little.

