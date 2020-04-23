The-Dream has officially launched a free OnlyFans account in order to allow his fans the opportunity to create NSFW videos using his freshly released SXTP4 album as a soundtrack. As tons of folks remain stuck in quarantine, many celebrities have taken to joining OnlyFans; some as a platform to share explicit content, others simply to have a medium through which they can more easily connect with fans. The-Dream has decided to use the social media service to give some of his fans more exposure, while promoting the "baby making album of the year" in the process. According to a press release, the page will reflect the erotic nature of the music on SXTP4, by giving "the opportunity to several fans to perform their own sensual choreography to his latest tracks." The content that will come out of these efforts is described as "a modern twist on the music video," essentially allowing fans to come up with their own visuals to accompany the music they love.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The-Dream advertised his new venture via Twitter on Tuesday, writing, "S/O @OnlyFans and all the beautiful ladies involved!!!"

"We launched a page dedicated to the baby making album of the year!" he continued. "Follow to view this content for freeeeee." He also included a link to his page, along with a sneak peek of the type of content you're bound to find there. As the account grows, The-Dream also plans to integrate his charity efforts more directly into the platform.