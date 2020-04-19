OnlyFans has proven to be a solid source of incomec, it seems. Over the past few months, the subscription platform has garnered popularity among women in the sex industry. Even women who aren't in the sex industry have been using this platform as an additional source of income. Apparently, it's been working pretty well for a lot of women but it appears that even men are seeing it as an easy come up now.



Though all industries are suffering from the coronavirus pandemic, it appears that Casanova has found a new way to supplement the income as touring and club appearances are no longer a viable option for artists to get paid. The rapper hit the 'Gram yesterday where he revealed that he had launched a "Fans Only" account and it seems we have Akademiks to blame for this one.

"I WAS ON @akadmiks PAGE AND SEEN A B**** BUY HER DREAM HOUSE OFF OF FANS ONLY," he wrote on Instagram "FUCK MAKIN HITS IM ON DA STRIP WIT THIS DICK‼️SUBSCRIBE TO MY FANSONLY PAGE TO SEE THIS RICH N***A DICKKKKK," he concluded before adding the quintessential "link in my bio" to the IG post.

Honestly, there's not much else to say but please practice social distancing and wash your hands. The pandemic needs to end. Casanova must go outside.