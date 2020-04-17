mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The-Dream Spices Things Up With "SXTP 4" Slow Jams

Erika Marie
April 17, 2020 02:10
The-Dream has shared "SXTP4," a 13-track project that will get you in the mood to slide in between the sheets with a special someone.


If you don't already have a Quarantine Bae, SXTP 4 is going to make you wish you had one. The-Dream ended 2018 with a bang when he shared Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3, and the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter-producer decided it was time to drop off another solo project. The-Dream's 13-track album will get you in the mood to turn the lights down low and only hosts one feature from L.A.'s very own songstress Jhené Aiko.

"I have SXTP 45 ready to go out the door and I was about to work on tape 6," The-Dream revealed. "I started school in January so I've been in school, every day on campus, working, busting my ass. I was thinking about [releasing the album] but I wanted to make sure it got out the right way, in the right time. It was no pressure though. I was just cooling."

When everyone went on lockdown because of the quarantine, The-Dream said fans began to hit him up for new music, so he decided to give the public what they asked for. Stream SXTP 4 and let us know what you think of the latest effort in The-Dream's sultry series.

Tracklist

1. Passion
2. Nothing Will Feel The Same
3. Sang
4. Wee Hours ft. Jhené Aiko
5. Hard 4 Me
6. Notice
7. Spiritual
8. Ecstacy
9. Body Work
10. F*ck My Brains Out
11. Say Something
12. Take Care
13. Coltrane

