The-Dream Spices Things Up With "SXTP 4" Slow Jams

If you don't already have a Quarantine Bae, SXTP 4 is going to make you wish you had one. The-Dream ended 2018 with a bang when he shared Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3, and the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter-producer decided it was time to drop off another solo project. The-Dream's 13-track album will get you in the mood to turn the lights down low and only hosts one feature from L.A.'s very own songstress Jhené Aiko.

"I have SXTP 4 & 5 ready to go out the door and I was about to work on tape 6," The-Dream revealed. "I started school in January so I've been in school, every day on campus, working, busting my ass. I was thinking about [releasing the album] but I wanted to make sure it got out the right way, in the right time. It was no pressure though. I was just cooling."

When everyone went on lockdown because of the quarantine, The-Dream said fans began to hit him up for new music, so he decided to give the public what they asked for. Stream SXTP 4 and let us know what you think of the latest effort in The-Dream's sultry series.

Tracklist

1. Passion

2. Nothing Will Feel The Same

3. Sang

4. Wee Hours ft. Jhené Aiko

5. Hard 4 Me

6. Notice

7. Spiritual

8. Ecstacy

9. Body Work

10. F*ck My Brains Out

11. Say Something

12. Take Care

13. Coltrane

[via]