The Black Soprano Family's Heem Vents On "Valerie"

Benny The Butcher made the move to put his Black Soprano Family squad on the map. He recently dropped off the DJ Drama hosted Gangsta Grillz tape Black Soprano Family. The project shines a spotlight on Benny's crew, and Heem takes that spotlight and runs with it on "Valerie."

A haunting instrumental that may send a chill up your spine is the backdrop for Heem's vivid bars about the hood. His bars are lively and graphic, painting the perfect picture over an instrumental that was constructed for this exact purpose. Heem details the lack of trust, the cutthroat ethics, and the savagery that surrounds him in his environment. "Valerie" stands out as one of the realest tracks on the Black Soprano Family mixtape.

Quotable Lyrics

All that talking get your hood shot

We gon' keep coming through till every nigga in your hood drop

Carbon fever with the wood stock

Draco fresh out the box, loud shots got the hood hot

223's make the wood chop

We use 762's and put his face on the news shot