While football players like Le'Veon Bell, Michael Thomas, and more have been spotted on the field rocking Jordan Brand cleats this season, the Jumpman has limited their release of NFL-themed sneakers throughout their illustrious history. Fortunately, this year, fans of the Jumpman and the NFL will be able to rejoice with the upcoming release of the championship-themed, Air Jordan 10 "Super Bowl LIV."

The sneaker commemorating the 54th NFL championship game features a white canvas base complete with tan panels dressed with palm trees in different shades of blue, pink, and more. A contrasting white midsole and gum-bottom rubber sole close out the base of the kicks while a teal heel tab and salmon-colored interior add extra flair to the silhouette.

With Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo set to go head-to-head next Sunday, Jordan Brand will be releasing the Air Jordan X "Super Bowl LIV" right on time for the sneaker community to cop and rock them at Hard Rock Stadium or in the comfort of their own homes for the big game. The Air Jordan 10 "Super Bowl LIV" will be available for purchase on Jan. 31 for a retail price tag of $190.

Check out the official photos of the Air Jordan X "Super Bowl LIV" below.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike