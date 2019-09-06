The NFL's 100th season kicks off tonight at Soldier Field in Chicago, as the Chicago Bears host the division rival Green Bay Packers. Ahead of the first Thursday night matchup of the season, Jordan Brand has unveiled a collection of exclusive Air Jordan 1 cleats that'll be worn by select Jumpman ambassadors throughout the season.

Air Jordan 1 TD collection/Nike

Featuring both low and mid-cut silhouettes, the Air Jordan 1s come in team specific colorways for New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, Philadelphia Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery, Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas and Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Each of the newly unveiled Air Jordan 1 cleats will likely remain exclusive to the aforementioned athletes, but fans can still cop the AJ1 TD cleats in a number of classic styles such as the "Chicago" and "Royal" colorways. Click here to check out the cleats available right now, and continue scrolling for the PEs.

Air Jordan 1 TD Low Le'Veon Bell PE/Nike

Air Jordan 1 TD Mid Michael Thomas PE/Nike

Air Jordan 1 TD Low Alshon Jeffery PE/Nike

Air Jordan 1 TD Mid Earl Thomas PE/Nike

Air Jordan 1 TD Low Tyrann Mathieu/Nike