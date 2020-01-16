In celebration of Super Bowl LIV, Jordan Brand will be releasing two limited edition sneakers, including an Air Jordan 10 and one of the brand's newest silhouettes, the Jordan Max 200. The latter has not yet been revealed, but leaked images of the 10s surfaced on Wednesday night, showcasing a Miami-themed upper in honor of the Super Bowl host city.

As seen in the photos provided by Upcycle Sneaks, the exclusive Air Jordan 10 "Super Bowl LIV" is wrapped in a tropical palm tree print set atop a white canvas construction. Hot pink detailing on the inner lining and a teal heel tab further ties into the Miami vibes, while a pink and gum striped outsole rounds out the look.

Jordan Brand has not announced official release details but it is believed that the Air Jordan 10 and the yet-to-be-revealed Jordan Max 200 will launch on January 31, just days before the big game.