The Kansas City Chiefs are officially scheduled to play Super Bowl LIV to face off against the San Francisco 49ers, making it the first time in 50 years that the Chiefs will be advancing to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs earned their ticket to Miami by beating out the Tennessee Titans on Sunday for the AFC championship while the 49ers beat out the Green Bay Packers for the NFC championship by a score of 37-20.

Naturally, the 49ers are well-versed in Super Bowl visits, having won 34 of 53 total appearances. Their last stint was in 2012 while their last championship win took place in 1994 in Miami.

In this bout of nostalgia and considering the same red color of both squads, the 49ers will be pushing for the league to allow them to wear the all-white throwback jersey fashioned after their 1994 season throwback jerseys that they wore to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the NFL. According to cornerback Richard Sherman, however, the NFL has not allowed this to take effect yet.

The result of this petition will actualize on February 2nd at the Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium home.