Tha God Fahim's "Six Ring Champ" Features 3 Your Old Droog Joints

Underground rap star Tha God Fahim has returned with new heat in the form of a 12-track record called Six Ring Champ, which includes three appearances from close collaborator Your Old Droog, on "Titanism," "Job Well Done," and finally, "Checkers."

As The Fader notes, production on the album is handled by Fahim himself, along with some assistance from Nicholas Craven and Camouflage Monk. "Peace to all my supporters," he thanked listeners in an Instagram post from earlier this weekend.





Thus far, standout titles from Six Ring Champ appear to be "4 Matic," "Titanism," "OWJ," "Iron Mic," and "Love N Hate," although we suggest sitting down and listening to the entire album from start to finish when you've got the time.

Earlier this year, Your Old Droog and Tha God Fahim teamed up to release Tha Wolf on Wall St 2: The American Dream – stream that here, and check out Tha God's latest work on Spotify or Apple Music below.

Tracklist:

1. Titanism (feat. Your Old Droog)

2. Iron Mic

3. 4 Matic

4. Love N Hate

5. Job Well Done (feat. Your Old Droog)

6. Countless Nights, Endless Days

7. 61 In A Game

8. Checkers (feat. Your Old Droog)

9. OWJ

10. Stay Down Till You Come Up

11. Drivin Me Crazy

12. The Last Shot

[Via]