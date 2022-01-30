Your Old Droog & Tha God Fahim Collaborate On "Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream"

Days after announcing Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream, underground rappers Your Old Droog and Tha God Fahim have delivered their 8-track follow-up to last year's Tha Wolf On Wall St.

Fans of the recording artists know just how unstoppable they are, both as a duo and on their own individual efforts – 2021 also saw the arrival of Tha YOD Fahim, which was uploaded within weeks of their other collaborative effort.





As Stereo Gum notes, "the two rappers find a calm, casually virtuosic chemistry" as they rap over "languid, luxurious, sample-heavy beats." While many of their lyrics directly address the doubters that they've encountered in their lives, the project as a whole has themes of playing the stock market.

Stream Your Old Droog and Tha God Fahim's Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream below and let us know which song from the tracklist is your favourite in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Wall St With Briefcase

2. No Days Off

3. Bull Market

4. Chubby Pockets

5. War Cry

6. War Of Millionz

7. Corporate Ladder

8. I Won't Stop

