The latest lucky soul to receive a lap dance from queen Teyana Taylor is none other than Jayda Cheaves, who has found herself in something of a messy celebrity love square with Lil Baby, Quavo, and Saweetie recently. From the looks of the footage though, the 23-year-old’s mind was far away from her ex while she was being sensually stimulated.

Taylor has been making headlines on her “Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour,” bringing the likes of La La Anthony and DreamDoll on stage with her for a sexy dance. Recently, the mother of two also made it abundantly clear that she wants to writhe against Kim Kardashian in front of audiences at some point in the future.





At last night’s show in Atlanta, Georgia, Cheaves stopped by to show her gal pal some love, only to be brought out on stage to receive some sweet lovin’ of her own. “Teyana Taylor just rode Jayda Wayda like a pony,” one tweet, showing off the fiery footage says.

As you may have already guessed, social media users have been loving the clip, with several people sharing shameless replies about Taylor’s dancing abilities, and the shocked but intrigued look on Cheaves’ face as she gets grinded upon.

Prior to the concert, the Coming 2 America actress shared a sweet treat from the online influencer to her Instagram story. “Get well soon, it’s money to be made bishhhhh,” Jayda Wayda wrote on a card, accompanied by a box of chocolate covered strawberrys and other goodies. “Perioddddddd! Lol I love my gal, thank you @jaydacheaves,” Taylor wrote on top of the picture.

In case you missed it, the “Bare Wit Me” singer was recently hospitalized for exhaustion; you can read more about that here.

