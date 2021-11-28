Teyana Taylor has been hospitalized for exhaustion amidst performing on her The Last Rose Petal… Farewell Tour. The singer provided an update for fans on Instagram, Sunday.

“Thank you for being so understanding,” Teyana captioned a picture of herself in a hospital bed. “Y’all know Petunia don’t miss no shows & most importantly, know I’ve been leaving it all on tha stage for a month straight 1000%. So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night. My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago. SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah b*tch was tryna get on that stage.”



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Taylor continued to reveal that she will be adding another Connecticut show to make up for her missed performance in Mashantucket.

"Y’all know I’m with the shits!" she added. "Y’all have seen me with a broken foot and all types of other crazy shit but still got on that stage and bodied it. But honestly you have to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down….. in the ER mine sat my ass down in the ER for sure but I’ve since got the proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body all night/morning & will take the next few off days to continue to recover."

The Last Rose Petal… Farewell Tour is said to be Taylor's last shows before retiring.

