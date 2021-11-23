Teyana Taylor is on her farewell tour as she prepares for the next stage of her prolific career in the entertainment business, and every stop has been filled with eye-catching moments. From surprise guests to wholesome moments with Junie joining her mother on stage, The Last Rose Petal...Farewell Tour has been one of the most exciting live music events of the entire year.

During the singer's recent stop at Terminal 5 in New York City on Sunday night, Teyana made sure to leave her fans with outstanding memories, and maybe even some fantasies. Known for giving women lapdances during her live shows, including celebrities Draya Michele, Cyn Santana, and more, Teyana added two more names to the growing list of entertainers she has seduced with a lapdance, simulating sex moves on La La Anthony and DreamDoll on stage this weekend.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

After letting her fans know how much she loves having sex, revealing that her favorite position is 69, Teyana invited La La Anthony and DreamDoll on stage and proceeded to give them both sexy lapdances. This may have been a manifestation moment for Dream, who said just a week earlier that she wants to work with Teyana on music videos during an interview with HotNewHipHop. Spike Tee didn't exactly bless her with her directorial skills yet, but she did get Dream all riled up in another way.

Check out some videos from the concert and let us know what you think of Teyana's lapdance for La La Anthony and DreamDoll.

[via]