Teyana Taylor has been coming through for years with eye-catching performances, which almost always include her bringing a female fan on stage with her for a sexy lapdance. During her farewell tour, Taylor has been making headlines because, among her lapdance recipients, many have been famous faces. For instance, last weekend, Teyana was joined on stage by La La Anthony and DreamDoll. She gave them both very sensual dances, and it looks like she has her eyes set on whose lap she'll be sitting on next.

After Kim Kardashian reposted the footage of Teyana giving her friend La La Anthony a mean lapdance the other day, the singer told Kim that she's next on her list of stars she'll be seducing.

"You next," wrote Teyana on Instagram Stories, sharing the infamous meme of Kim peeping her head out of some shrubbery and adding the sunglasses emoji, the purple devil face, and more.



Previously, Teyana invited Yung Miami and Rubi Rose for a lapdance, and they both came through earlier this month. Do you think Kim will clear her schedule for this occasion, or is she too busy spending time with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, giving him love-bites?

