Terrace Martin Shares "Drones" Ft. Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, Cordae, D Smoke, Hit-Boy & More

He's worked with some of our favorite artists across various genres, and now Terrace Martin has stepped into the spotlight with a new project. The famed musician has been recognized for his work with artists like Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar, particularly on the latter's stellar project To Pimp a Butterfly, and on Friday (November 5), he shares an ode to Crenshaw of sorts, Drones.

"Man, think about this. We all can witness murders on the f*ckin’ phone now," Martin told Stereogum when discussing the inspiration behind Drones. "Like, we are all traumatized. I was thinking the other day, I saw one of my good friends die on the phone. Nipsey Hussle, one of my dear friends since he was a kid — I saw my friend die on the phone. We’re traumatized. We’re all f*cked up."

"So Drones is a body of work that discusses these issues, how we have a lack of compassion, how we have a lack of trust, how we are people [for whom] nowadays perception is the new reality, which is a whole f*cked up thing as well, you know what I’m saying? So the whole body of work is attacking all of these themes, not negatively, attacking them masked as love songs."

Drones is produced by Martin, Top Dawg Entertainment's President Punch, and James Fauntleroy. The album features looks from Lamar, Snoop, Ty Dolla $ign, Cordae, Smino, D Smoke, Robert Glasper, Hit-Boy, and more. Stream Drones and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Turning Poison Into Medicine

2. Drones ft. Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, James Fauntleroy

3. Leave Us Be

4. Work It Out ft. Cordae

5. This Morning ft. Arin Ray, Smino

6. Tapped ft. Channel Tres, Celeste

7. Reflection ft. Jame Fauntleroy

8. Leimert Park

9. Griots of the Crenshaw District ft. Hit-Boy, Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper

10. Evil Eyes ft. YG, Malaya

11. Sick of Cryin' ft. Leon Bridges, D Smoke

12. Don't Let Go

13. Listen ft. Kim Burrell, James Fauntleroy, Robert Glasper

[via]