Terrace Martin, 9th Wonder, Kamasi Washington & Robert Glasper Bring "Dessert" To The Dinner Party

Dre D.
October 09, 2020 15:19
Dinner Party: Dessert
Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin & 9th Wonder

The supergroup remix their critically acclaimed EP "Dinner Party."


Kamasi Washinton, Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin & 9th Wonder's Dinner Party was a sonically immersive album bursting with sheer creativity and musicality.

The album's luxurious sound brought to mind cigar smoke and comfortable leather couches and they take the cozy vibes a step further with this remix album.

The supergroup enlists contributors from all over the place, including Snoop Dogg, Zoink Gang's Buddy, Cordae, Alex Isley, Rapsody, and jazz legend Herbie Hancock to lend some vocals to Dinner Party.

All in all, it's a perfect kickback album for any occasion, whether you're winding down with a long drive home or entertaining some guests at your home with some dinner.

Dinner Party: Dessert is available on all streaming services now. Give it a listen and share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Tracklist

1. Sleepless Nights (feat. Buddy, Reuben Vincent & Phoelix)
2. Love You Bad (feat. Malaya & Phoelix)
3. From My Heart and Soul (feat. Tank and the Bangas & Phoelix)
4. First Responders (feat. Punch & Bilal)
5. The Mighty Tree (feat. Herbie Hancock, Rapsody & Kamasi Washington)
6. Freeze Tag (feat. Cordae & Phoelix)
7. LUV U (feat. Snoop Dogg & Alex Isley)

