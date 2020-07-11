mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Terrace Martin, 9th Wonder, Kamasi Washington & Robert Glasper Team Up On "Dinner Party"

Aron A.
July 11, 2020 14:11
139 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Dinner Party
Terrace Martin, 9th Wonder, Kamasi Washington & Robert Glasper

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

It's a Dinner Party with Terrace Martin, 9th Wonder, Kamasi Washington, and Robert Glasper.


A supergroup including some of the most creative minds in jazz, has come together for a perfect soundtrack to lay back and smoke to. Kamasi Washington, 9th Wonder, Terrace Martin, and Robert Glasper have come through with their debut album as a supergroup, Dinner Party. Bringing elements of hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and funk into the fold, this project has been two years in the making. Chicago singer Phoelix comes through with some vocals on several tracks across the project.

"Dinner Party is years of friendship, shows, dinners, conversations, laughs and life experience, all converging into one moment,” it reads in a press release. “Dinner Party is a metaphor — a group, a project, a spirit, an imprint of time — and also the name of the album… Dinner Party is invite only, but it’s for everyone.”

Check it out below. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Terrace Martin, 9th Wonder, Kamasi Washington & Robert Glasper Team Up On "Dinner Party"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject