Terrace Martin, 9th Wonder, Kamasi Washington & Robert Glasper Team Up On "Dinner Party"

A supergroup including some of the most creative minds in jazz, has come together for a perfect soundtrack to lay back and smoke to. Kamasi Washington, 9th Wonder, Terrace Martin, and Robert Glasper have come through with their debut album as a supergroup, Dinner Party. Bringing elements of hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and funk into the fold, this project has been two years in the making. Chicago singer Phoelix comes through with some vocals on several tracks across the project.

"Dinner Party is years of friendship, shows, dinners, conversations, laughs and life experience, all converging into one moment,” it reads in a press release. “Dinner Party is a metaphor — a group, a project, a spirit, an imprint of time — and also the name of the album… Dinner Party is invite only, but it’s for everyone.”

