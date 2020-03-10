Previously on Complex and Spotify's Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story podcast... Angie Martinez narrated the story of how the rainbow-haired rapper ended up getting kidnapped by his fellow Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member, Anthony "Harv" Ellison. The episode left off with Tekashi and his manager, Shotti, plotting an attack on Harv to get back at him. Little did they know, the feds were spying on their moves and were on the verge of gathering enough evidence to take down Nine Trey.

In Episode 7 of Infamous, titled "That's What Rats Do", it's detailed how Tekashi cooperated with the feds in order to reduce his sentence and gain revenge over those who wronged him. After members of the gang first started being taken into custody, it wasn't known that Tekashi would serve as a prime snitch in the case. However, suspicions arose when he was the only one brought out separately from the rest of his co-defendants when their indictments were being handed out. Initially, this exception was imagined to possibly be a result of his celebrity status. Soon, the world would discover that Tekashi was spilling all the beans to benefit himself.

All the charges Tekashi was facing should have amounted to a 47-year sentence, yet reports are now saying he could be released from prison as soon as August 2020. How did this happen? Well, he quickly plead guilty to racketeering and firearm offenses. The public became more convinced that Tekashi was ratting as the list of defendants in the federal case got longer, eventually implicating a dozen Nine Trey members. One theory for his willingness to cooperate were that he was looking for a ticket to escape the gang, which would be easy if most of its members were locked up. It was also suspected that he turned on Shotti because Tekashi thought his manager was stealing from him. Shotti was initially one of the only members refusing to plead guilty. Once he did, he still refused to snitch.

The episode goes on to discuss the two other cooperating witnesses in the case that helped sentence so many Nine Trey members.