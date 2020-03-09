It appears as though Tekashi 6ix9ine will be a free man this summer, according to Complex and the Bureau of Prisons Inmate Locator website. The rapper's attorney, Lance Lazarro, stated that Tekashi 6ix9ne would be out of prison this summer after wrapping up his 24-month prison sentence. Lazarro initially predicted the rapper's release would arrive at the end of July and he was nearly correct. 6ix9ine will be released from prison on Aug. 2nd with Lazarro later confirming this date.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

There have been rumors of his plans following his release from prison which apparently include getting back into the rap game. Apparently, the self-proclaimed "King Of New York" will be leaving the city following his prison stint to a secretive location that he plans to surround with security guards. We'll see if that ends up actually working out for him, especially since he does plan to resume his rap career.

Discussions have taken place on who would actually take on the job of becoming 6ix9ine's personal security guard especially since he testified against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. However, it turns out 6ix9ine's original manager will be the person who ends up working as the rapper's full-time security guard. We'll keep you posted on any more details surrounding 6ix9ine's release.

Do you think he'll be able to reclaim his place in hip-hop after his release? Sound off in the comments.